MKS Instruments breaks ground on super center factory in Malaysia

MKS Instruments (MKSI) announced that MKS broke ground on its super center factory in Penang, Malaysia to support the growing needs of semiconductor equipment for wafer fabrication in the region and globally. The facility will be located on a 17-acre plot, spanning approximately 500,000 square feet. and will employ approximately 1,000 people. The new factory will be built in multiple phases, with the first phase scheduled for completion in the first half of 2026. Mida reports that for the first half of 2024, the Machinery and Equipment sector saw growth, with a total of 64 projects approved, amounting to investments valued at RM 2.8B. These projects are anticipated to create opportunities, generating over 3,500 new jobs and contributing to the sector’s continued development and expansion in Malaysia.

