Mkango Resources Expands with Strategic Share Acquisition

Mkango Resources (TSE:MKA) has released an update.

Mkango Resources Ltd. announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting and exercised its call option to acquire shares in Mkango Polska from EIT RawMaterials GmbH. To finance the acquisition, the company will issue over 2 million new shares. This strategic move aligns with Mkango’s commitment to expand its influence in the rare earth market, crucial for the growing demand in electric vehicles and clean energy technologies.

