MJ Gleeson PLC Expects Strong Performance Amid Market Challenges

MJ Gleeson PLC anticipates its financial results to align with market expectations, despite challenging market conditions. The company’s Gleeson Homes division is optimistic about increased buyer confidence following a recent base rate cut and plans to open more sales sites this year. Meanwhile, Gleeson Land is poised for a strong year, with demand for consented land expected to drive significant sales in the second half.

