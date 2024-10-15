Mizuho Upgrades Duke Energy (DUK)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.78% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Duke Energy is $121.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $103.02 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents an increase of 5.78% from its latest reported closing price of $115.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Duke Energy is 28,979MM, a decrease of 2.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,808 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duke Energy. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUK is 0.38%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 574,846K shares. The put/call ratio of DUK is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,378K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,194K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 1.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,806K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,430K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,506K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,166K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 85.77% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 18,275K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,607K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 83.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,046K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,552K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 47.09% over the last quarter.

Duke Energy Background Information

Duke Energy, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit. Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects. Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 'World's Most Admired Companies' list, and Forbes' 2019 'America's Best Employers' list.

