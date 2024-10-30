Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Faces Challenges Amid Russian Sanctions

Mitsui OSKLines (JP:9104) has released an update.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is reevaluating its business operations in Russia due to increased sanctions from the U.S. and Europe. The company is negotiating new terms for charter contracts of specialized LNG carriers and a tanker, with potential financial risks if agreements fall through. These developments could impact Mitsui’s financial performance as they navigate these challenges.

