Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Announces Major Share Buyback Plan

Mitsui OSKLines (JP:9104) has released an update.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has announced a plan to repurchase up to 30 million of its own shares, representing 8.28% of its issued shares, as part of its strategy to enhance corporate value and improve shareholder returns. This move aligns with their “BLUE ACTION 2035” management plan, aimed at capital efficiency and strategic growth investments. The repurchase will be conducted through the Tokyo Stock Exchange over a one-year period starting November 1, 2024.

For further insights into JP:9104 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.