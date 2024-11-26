Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Secures Green Loan

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park, Inc. (JP:3471) has released an update.
Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. has announced its decision to secure an ¥800 million Green Loan to support the repayment of previous borrowings, aligning with its ESG-focused sustainability finance strategy. This financial maneuver is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its funding base and promote sustainable asset management.
