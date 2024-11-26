Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Secures Green Loan

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park, Inc. (JP:3471) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. has announced its decision to secure an ¥800 million Green Loan to support the repayment of previous borrowings, aligning with its ESG-focused sustainability finance strategy. This financial maneuver is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its funding base and promote sustainable asset management.

For further insights into JP:3471 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.