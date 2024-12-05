Mitsubishi UFJ Gains Significant Stake in Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Pilbara Minerals Limited has announced that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, through its subsidiary First Sentier Investors, has acquired a substantial voting power in the company. This acquisition, involving over 156 million fully paid ordinary shares, highlights the significant interest from large financial groups in Pilbara Minerals’ potential.

