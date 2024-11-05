News & Insights

Mitsubishi UFJ Boosts Stake in Waypoint REIT

November 05, 2024 — 12:49 am EST

Waypoint REIT Ltd. (AU:WPR) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has significantly increased its stake in Waypoint REIT Limited, now holding over 40 million fully paid ordinary shares. This change marks a substantial boost in their voting power from 6.05% to 7.10%, reflecting a strategic investment move in the real estate sector. Such developments could pique the interest of investors monitoring shifts in shareholding patterns within the REIT market.

