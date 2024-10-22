News & Insights

Mitek Systems Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments

October 22, 2024 — 04:31 pm EDT

Mitek Systems ( (MITK) ) has issued an announcement.

Mitek Systems has appointed James Fay, a seasoned financial strategist with over two decades of experience, to its board of directors. Fay, who has been instrumental in driving Matterport’s growth and successful acquisition, is expected to bring valuable insights as Mitek focuses on scaling its revenue streams and strengthening its market position. This strategic move follows the appointment of Edward H. West as CEO, highlighting Mitek’s commitment to building a strong leadership team for future growth. Meanwhile, James C. Hale will not seek re-election, concluding his decade-long service to Mitek.

