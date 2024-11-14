Mirvac Group Secures Strong Shareholder Support in 2024

Mirvac Group (AU:MGR) has released an update.

Mirvac Group announced the successful passing of all resolutions during their 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support. As an Australian Securities Exchange listed company, Mirvac continues to focus on managing and developing a diverse portfolio of assets valued at $22 billion, including office, retail, industrial, and living sectors. The positive outcomes from the meeting underline Mirvac’s commitment to delivering sustainable real estate and long-term value for its investors.

