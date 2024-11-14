News & Insights

Stocks

Mirvac Group Secures Strong Shareholder Support in 2024

November 14, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mirvac Group (AU:MGR) has released an update.

Mirvac Group announced the successful passing of all resolutions during their 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support. As an Australian Securities Exchange listed company, Mirvac continues to focus on managing and developing a diverse portfolio of assets valued at $22 billion, including office, retail, industrial, and living sectors. The positive outcomes from the meeting underline Mirvac’s commitment to delivering sustainable real estate and long-term value for its investors.

For further insights into AU:MGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRVGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.