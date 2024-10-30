Mirion price target raised to $16 from $13 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Mirion (MIR) to $16 from $13 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company’s Q3 adjusted EBITDA missed expectations as stronger margins in Technologies were offset by softer Medical performance and higher Corporate expense, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds however that the guide appears achievable, buoyed by momentum in Nuclear new build, further noting that the company’s December 3rd investor day is timely and could act as a positive catalyst for the shares.

