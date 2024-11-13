News & Insights

Miquel y Costas Acquires 100,000 Own Shares

November 13, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Miquel y Costas and Miquel (ES:MCM) has released an update.

Miquel y Costas and Miquel has acquired 100,000 of its own shares at 12.78 euros each, representing 0.25% of its share capital, through a block trading procedure. This acquisition is separate from the previously announced Share Buyback Program, adjusting the maximum number of shares to be acquired under that program to 223,700. The company plans to manage these shares according to its internal policies.

