Mint SA Achieves Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

October 22, 2024 — 12:06 pm EDT

Mint SA (FR:ALMIN) has released an update.

Mint SA reports a 38% increase in revenue from ongoing operations, reaching €34.5 million for the first half of 2024, driven by strong BtoC and BtoB sales. The company has successfully expanded its BtoC customer base by 15% since January 2024 and is focusing on sustainable growth with strategic marketing efforts. EBITDA, excluding non-recurring operations, has risen by 25% as Mint continues to strengthen its market position in the eco-responsible energy and telecom sectors.

