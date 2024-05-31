News & Insights

Mink Ventures Secures Funding for Exploration

May 31, 2024 — 04:42 pm EDT

Mink Ventures Corp. (TSE:MINK) has released an update.

Mink Ventures Corporation successfully completed the initial phase of its private placement, raising $283,670 through the sale of both hard dollar and flow-through units, with a second phase expected soon. The funds are earmarked for exploring and advancing their Montcalm nickel copper cobalt project. As part of the financing, special warrants were also issued to finders, and certain company insiders participated in the transaction under regulatory exemptions.

