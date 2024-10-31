News & Insights

MiNK Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Robert Kadlec to Board

October 31, 2024 — 09:51 am EDT

MiNK Therapeutics ( (INKT) ) has issued an announcement.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. has appointed Dr. Robert Kadlec as a Class II director on its Board, with a term lasting until 2026. Dr. Kadlec’s role includes serving on the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, and he has been granted options to purchase shares of MiNK’s stock, vesting over three years. His compensation package includes both cash and equity, aligning with MiNK’s non-employee director program, and his appointment was formally announced via a press release.

