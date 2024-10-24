News & Insights

MingZhu Logistics Boosts Tech with Software Acquisition

October 24, 2024 — 05:28 pm EDT

MingZhu Logistics Holdings (YGMZ) has released an update.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings has entered into a software purchase agreement with H&P International Holdings and Shenzhen Yangang Mingzhu Freight Industries. This deal involves the sale of a sophisticated logistics simulation software, highlighting MingZhu’s push towards enhancing its technological capabilities. Investors and market enthusiasts should watch how this acquisition could influence the company’s market position and future growth.

