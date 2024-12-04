News & Insights

Minerals 260 Appoints New Director with Option Grant

December 04, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Minerals 260 Limited (AU:MI6) has released an update.

Minerals 260 Limited has announced the appointment of Stacey Apostolou as a new director, effective December 5, 2024. Apostolou holds no current securities but has been granted 750,000 unlisted options, exercisable at $0.19, pending shareholder approval. This strategic move may influence the company’s stock dynamics, attracting interest from investors keen on executive leadership changes.

