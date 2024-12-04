Minerals 260 Appoints New Director with Option Grant

Minerals 260 Limited (AU:MI6) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Minerals 260 Limited has announced the appointment of Stacey Apostolou as a new director, effective December 5, 2024. Apostolou holds no current securities but has been granted 750,000 unlisted options, exercisable at $0.19, pending shareholder approval. This strategic move may influence the company’s stock dynamics, attracting interest from investors keen on executive leadership changes.

For further insights into AU:MI6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.