Minerals 260 Appoints New Director with Option Grant

Minerals 260 Limited (AU:MI6) has released an update.
Minerals 260 Limited has announced the appointment of Stacey Apostolou as a new director, effective December 5, 2024. Apostolou holds no current securities but has been granted 750,000 unlisted options, exercisable at $0.19, pending shareholder approval. This strategic move may influence the company’s stock dynamics, attracting interest from investors keen on executive leadership changes.
