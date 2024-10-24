News & Insights

Commodities

Mineral Resources Takes Share Price Hit as Founder Faces Tax Allegations

October 24, 2024 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz for Investing News Network ->

Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) has been making headlines since the Australian Financial Review’s October 18 investigative report on alleged transgressions of its founder Chris Ellison.

Ellison has admitted to “failing to properly disclose revenue from his overseas entities to the Australian Taxation Office,” Reuters reported on Monday (October 21). However, he also said he has fully repaid all outstanding tax, penalties and interest that should otherwise have been paid, and that the matter has been settled with the Australian Tax Office.

The same day, Mineral Resources shared a press release responding to numerous media reports, saying that it is conducting an investigation regarding the allegations and that Ellison is cooperating.

“Since its IPO in 2006, payments made by MinRes to offshore entities connected with Mr Ellison related to pre IPO sales contracts that were recognised as liabilities in the company’s financial statements at the time,” the firm said.

The company also posted its annual report for 2024 on Monday.

Mineral Resources’ share price declined on the news, closing at AU$36.50 on Wednesday (October 23). That's a decline of about 20 percent from October 18, when the news about Ellis was reported by the Australian Financial Review.

Company shares are down nearly 50 percent year-to-date, also hampered by weaker lithium and iron ore prices.

Last month, Mineral Resources completed the sale of its 49 percent stake in the Onslow Iron haul road, a major transaction with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners amounting to AU$1.3 billion.

No further statements or updates have been disclosed about the investigation at the time of this writing.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.