Mineral Resources Limited Reports Strategic Progress Amidst Market Challenges

Mineral Resources Limited (AU:MIN) has released an update.

Mineral Resources Limited has announced significant progress in Q1 FY25, maintaining its operational guidance while undergoing strategic cost reductions, including a $1.3 billion sale of a stake in its Onslow Iron Haul Road. The company reported an 11% increase in mining services production and is on track with its Onslow Iron project, expected to reach its full run rate by June 2025. Meanwhile, the Lithium division is adapting to market conditions with cost-reduction measures, despite a 32% drop in quarterly realized prices.

For further insights into AU:MIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.