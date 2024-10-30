News & Insights

Stocks

Mineral Resources Limited Reports Strategic Progress Amidst Market Challenges

October 30, 2024 — 06:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mineral Resources Limited (AU:MIN) has released an update.

Mineral Resources Limited has announced significant progress in Q1 FY25, maintaining its operational guidance while undergoing strategic cost reductions, including a $1.3 billion sale of a stake in its Onslow Iron Haul Road. The company reported an 11% increase in mining services production and is on track with its Onslow Iron project, expected to reach its full run rate by June 2025. Meanwhile, the Lithium division is adapting to market conditions with cost-reduction measures, despite a 32% drop in quarterly realized prices.

For further insights into AU:MIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MALRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.