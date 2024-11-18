MindMed Appoints New Chief to Boost Drug Approvals

Mind Medicine (MNMD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

MindMed has appointed Gregg A. Pratt, Ph.D., as the Chief Regulatory and Quality Assurance Officer to enhance their regulatory capabilities and expedite progress in launching Phase 3 studies for treatments targeting anxiety and depressive disorders. This move aims to leverage Dr. Pratt’s expertise in securing approvals for groundbreaking psychiatric drugs, including a novel schizophrenia treatment.

For further insights into MNMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.