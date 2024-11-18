News & Insights

MindMed Appoints New Chief to Boost Drug Approvals

November 18, 2024 — 11:38 am EST

Mind Medicine (MNMD) has released an update.

MindMed has appointed Gregg A. Pratt, Ph.D., as the Chief Regulatory and Quality Assurance Officer to enhance their regulatory capabilities and expedite progress in launching Phase 3 studies for treatments targeting anxiety and depressive disorders. This move aims to leverage Dr. Pratt’s expertise in securing approvals for groundbreaking psychiatric drugs, including a novel schizophrenia treatment.

