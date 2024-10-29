News & Insights

MindBio’s Promising Results in Depression Treatment

October 29, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

Mindbio Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MBIO) has released an update.

MindBio Therapeutics Corp. reports a 72% reduction in depression severity among patients six months after using their lead drug, MB22001, in clinical trials. The company is pioneering the use of microdoses of psychedelic medicines for take-home use, aiming to transform the treatment of depressive disorders.

