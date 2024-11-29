Millicom intends to consolidate listing of shares on Nasdaq

Millicom (TIGO) International Cellular announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the following corporate actions, to simplify the trading of its shares and to resume shareholder remuneration, supported by the Company’s strong financial performance in 2024 and positive outlook for 2025 and beyond: Application for delisting of the Company’s Swedish Depositary Receipts from Nasdaq Stockholm: The Company anticipates that consolidating the listing of its shares onto one single exchange, the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States, will provide improved levels of liquidity to its shareholders, appropriate access to capital for Millicom, attract new investors focused on Latin America, potential inclusion on certain equity indices, a simplified corporate governance structure and a reduction in administrative costs; $150 million Share Repurchase Program: The program is intended to enhance shareholder value, as further outlined below; and Dividend Policy and Interim Dividend Declaration: Millicom having reached its intermediate leverage goal, the Board’s current intention is to propose to restart recurring dividends as means of shareholder remuneration, which would then be presented to the AGM for shareholder approval. Meanwhile, the Board has approved an interim dividend of $1.00 per share, i.e. approximately $172 million, expected to be paid on or around January 10, 2025.

