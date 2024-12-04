Millennial Potash Closes First Tranche of Funding

Millennial Potash (TSE:MLP) has released an update.
Millennial Potash Corp. has successfully closed the first tranche of its private placement, raising $1,693,200 to fund its Banio Potash Project and general working capital. The placement involved the issuance of 5,644,000 units, each comprising one common share and one-half share purchase warrant. The Quaternary Group Ltd. has increased its stake to 19.7%, with further plans dependent on shareholder approval.
