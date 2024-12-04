News & Insights

Stocks

Millennial Potash Closes First Tranche of Funding

December 04, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Millennial Potash (TSE:MLP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Millennial Potash Corp. has successfully closed the first tranche of its private placement, raising $1,693,200 to fund its Banio Potash Project and general working capital. The placement involved the issuance of 5,644,000 units, each comprising one common share and one-half share purchase warrant. The Quaternary Group Ltd. has increased its stake to 19.7%, with further plans dependent on shareholder approval.

For further insights into TSE:MLP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.