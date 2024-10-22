Migao Group Expands into Vietnam Amidst Sichuan Setback

Migao Group Holdings Limited (HK:9879) has released an update.

Migao Group Holdings Limited has halted its plans for a new potash fertilizer facility in Sichuan, China, due to stricter environmental regulations, and is now reassessing the project’s feasibility and location. Meanwhile, the company is advancing its expansion into Southeast Asia by establishing a new production facility in Vietnam, aiming to tap into the growing fertilizer market in the region. This strategic move is expected to boost annual sales by approximately RMB400 to RMB500 million, reflecting Migao’s commitment to capturing emerging market opportunities.

