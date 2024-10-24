News & Insights

Stocks

Midway Limited Prepares for Crucial Annual Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Midway Ltd (AU:MWY) has released an update.

Midway Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, where shareholders can participate either in person or virtually. Key agenda items include the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of directors, alongside a proposal for issuing performance rights to the CEO. This meeting is crucial for investors keeping an eye on Midway’s corporate governance and leadership strategies.

For further insights into AU:MWY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.