Midway Limited Prepares for Crucial Annual Meeting

Midway Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, where shareholders can participate either in person or virtually. Key agenda items include the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of directors, alongside a proposal for issuing performance rights to the CEO. This meeting is crucial for investors keeping an eye on Midway’s corporate governance and leadership strategies.

