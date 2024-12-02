Midnight Sun Extends Agreement Deadline with KoBold

Midnight Sun Mining (TSE:MMA) has released an update.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. and KoBold Metals have agreed to extend the longstop date for their earn-in agreement, as they work together to finalize the remaining conditions. Midnight Sun is focused on exploring its promising Solwezi Project in Zambia, aiming to discover the next major copper deposit in the world’s second-largest copper-producing region.

