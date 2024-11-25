News & Insights

Stocks

MicroStrategy price target raised to $510 from $300 at Canaccord

November 25, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on MicroStrategy (MSTR) to $510 from $300 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says MicroStrategy is the best performing stock across the Fortune 500 since it implemented its bitcoin acquisition strategy in the summer of 2020, notching a gain of 2,800% over this period. The firm increased the price target after introducing a new MicroStrategy valuation framework. Traditional earnings metrics no longer really apply to MicroStrategy, given the company’s software business only accounts for a single-digit percentage of current enterprise value, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Canaccord says that using both equity and convertible debt while exploiting its equity premium, Microstrategy is able to increase its bitcoin holdings faster than its share count is being diluted.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.