MicroStrategy Increases Bitcoin Holdings and Reports BTC Yield

Microstrategy ( (MSTR) ) has shared an update.
MicroStrategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, announced significant updates on November 11, 2024. The company acquired 27,200 bitcoins for $2.03 billion, raising its total holdings to 279,420 bitcoins. This purchase was funded through at-the-market equity offerings, which have raised approximately $2.03 billion. Additionally, MicroStrategy’s BTC Yield, a key performance indicator, showed a year-to-date increase of 26.4%, reflecting their strategy of funding Bitcoin purchases through stock issuance.
