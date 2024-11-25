Microstrategy Highlights BTC Yield in Recent Disclosures

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Microstrategy ( (MSTR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The BTC Yield, a significant performance indicator, highlights the period-to-period percentage change in the ratio between a company’s bitcoin holdings and its diluted shares. This KPI helps assess the company’s strategy of enhancing shareholder value through bitcoin acquisitions, funded by issuing additional shares or convertible instruments. Despite its insightful nature, BTC Yield doesn’t account for debt or other liabilities, and shouldn’t be seen as a direct measure of stock performance or operational income.

Learn more about MSTR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.