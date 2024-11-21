MicroStrategy completes previously announced $3B notes offering

MicroStrategy (MSTR) announced that it completed its previously announced offering of its 0% convertible senior notes due 2029. The aggregate principal amount of the notes sold in the offering was $3B. The notes were sold in a private offering only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers. The net proceeds from the sale of the notes were approximately $2.97B, after deducting the initial purchasers’ discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by MicroStrategy. MicroStrategy intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to acquire additional bitcoin and for general corporate purposes.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MSTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.