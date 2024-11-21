News & Insights

MicroStrategy completes previously announced $3B notes offering

November 21, 2024 — 05:10 pm EST

MicroStrategy (MSTR) announced that it completed its previously announced offering of its 0% convertible senior notes due 2029. The aggregate principal amount of the notes sold in the offering was $3B. The notes were sold in a private offering only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers. The net proceeds from the sale of the notes were approximately $2.97B, after deducting the initial purchasers’ discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by MicroStrategy. MicroStrategy intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to acquire additional bitcoin and for general corporate purposes.

