MicroStrategy announces $1.75B convertible senior notes offering

MicroStrategy (MSTR) announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $1.75B aggregate principal amount of its 0% convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MSTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.