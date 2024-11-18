News & Insights

MicroStrategy announces $1.75B convertible senior notes offering

November 18, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

MicroStrategy (MSTR) announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $1.75B aggregate principal amount of its 0% convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

