Microsoft set to outperform across key enterprise categories, says Truist

Microsoft (MSFT) will report Q1 earnings on Wednesday after the market close, and Truist tells investors in a research note that the numbers are set to catch up to the hype in the year ahead. Based on the firm’s conversations with customers, partners, and resellers, and survey work with enterprise IT buyers, Truist believes Microsoft is set to outperform across key enterprise categories. The firm made no change to its Buy rating or $600 price target

