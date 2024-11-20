Microsoft says Game Pass users can stream select games they own on cloud

Microsoft (MSFT) said that, starting Wednesday, it is allowing Game Pass Ultimate members to stream select games they own through TVs and browser on supported devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets,in all 28 countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is available. “This is just the beginning,” the company said. “Next year, we’re excited to bring this feature to Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows.” Certain owned games that Game Pass subscribers can now stream through the cloud include CD Projekt’s (OTGLY) “Cyberpunk 2077” and “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” Larian’s “Baldur’s Gate 3,” Square Enix’s (SQNXF) “Final Fantasy XIV Online,” Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) “Mortal Kombat 1,” Ubisoft’s (UBSFY) “Star Wars Outlaws,” and Take-Two’s (TTWO) “NBA 2K25.”

