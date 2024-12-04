Microsoft faces $1.27B dispute in U.K. over cloud services, WSJ reports

Microsoft (MSFT) is facing a $1.27B dispute in the U.K. over how it charges customers who purchase cloud services that rival its Azure, Edith Hancock of The Wall Street Journal reports. The lawsuit alleges Microsoft is leveraging its dominance in computer operating systems and unfairly charges business customers more if they purchase its Windows Serve and use it with a rivals’ cloud platform.

