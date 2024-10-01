Micron Stock Up 8% Since Q4 Earnings: What Should Investors Do Now?

Micron Technology, Inc. MU has seen its stock rise by 7.8% since releasing its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Wednesday. This impressive uptick outpaces not only the broader tech sector but also major indices like the S&P 500. Micron’s performance has even exceeded that of semiconductor giants like NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Intel Corporation INTC and Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL in the same period.

While the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 only saw a modest 0.3% gain during this time, Micron has surged ahead, cementing its position in the semiconductor space. NVIDIA has dropped 1.7%, Intel slipped 0.3%, and Marvell saw a modest 1.3% gain — all trailing behind Micron's stock price performance.

Micron Stock Price Return Performance Since Last Earnings



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Micron’s recent rise was largely driven by its better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company reported $7.75 billion in revenues, marking a 14% quarter-over-quarter increase and a stunning 93% jump year over year. Non-GAAP earnings of $1.18 per share represented a massive turnaround from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.07 per share, as well as a notable improvement from the previous quarter's earnings of 62 cents per share.

Such strong results, along with the recent outperformance, have made investors wonder if it’s the right time to buy or stay the course.

Micron’s Financial Recovery and Strong Growth Outlook

Micron has shown remarkable financial recovery, bouncing back from the challenges it faced in late 2022 and early 2023. Over the past few quarters, the company has consistently exceeded earnings expectations, with its non-GAAP earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The average earnings surprise was a staggering 72.7%, highlighting Micron’s impressive turnaround.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Micron’s top and bottom lines for fiscal 2025 and 2026 shows continued growth. The company’s aggressive investments in DRAM and NAND technologies and diversification into high-growth sectors provide a strong foundation for sustained long-term performance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Positive Industry Trends Favor Micron’s Growth

Micron is well-positioned to benefit from several key trends. The company's leadership in memory and storage solutions — particularly in DRAM and NAND markets — puts it at the forefront of several rapidly expanding sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI).

AI is driving unprecedented demand for high-performance memory solutions, and Micron’s investments in next-generation DRAM and 3D NAND technologies align perfectly with this trend. These cutting-edge products will not only boost the company’s competitive advantage but also improve profitability over time.

In addition to its focus on AI, Micron is targeting high-growth industries like automotive, industrial IoT and data centers. This diversification reduces its reliance on consumer electronics, which are more susceptible to cyclical demand fluctuations and should create more stable revenue streams.

Micron's diversified product lineup — ranging from DRAM chips used in PCs and servers to NAND flash chips essential for smartphones and solid-state drives — positions it to meet the varied demands of the tech industry. This broad portfolio ensures Micron remains a key player in the evolving semiconductor market.

Near-Term Headwinds for Micron

Despite the rosy outlook, Micron faces a notable headwind in the form of a potential oversupply of High Bandwidth Memory (“HBM”) chips. These high-performance chips are crucial to Micron’s revenue growth as AI and data center demand continues to rise. In fiscal 2024, HBM sales contributed several hundred million dollars to Micron’s top line, and the company expects to generate billions from this segment in fiscal 2025.

However, concerns are mounting about a possible oversupply of HBM chips, which could lead to a faster-than-anticipated market correction. If an oversupply does materialize, the average selling prices (ASPs) of DRAM chips, including HBM, could face significant downward pressure. This could pose a major challenge for Micron, making it difficult to maintain its profit margins.

Given that Micron’s recent growth projections have heavily relied on AI-driven demand for memory chips, a sudden drop in ASPs could impact the company's future earnings. While HBM sales are expected to continue contributing to revenue growth, the risk of oversupply casts a shadow over this optimistic forecast, making Micron’s growth story more fragile than it may seem.

Conclusion: Hold MU Stock for Now

While Micron’s strong performance since its last earnings report is encouraging, the potential risks associated with an oversupply of HBM chips and downward pressure on DRAM prices warrant caution. Despite the company’s solid fundamentals and long-term growth prospects, these near-term headwinds suggest that investors should approach the stock with a degree of prudence.

For now, holding on to Micron stock seems like the most prudent course of action. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for memory chips driven by AI and data centers, but the risks associated with potential oversupply should not be overlooked. Micron currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

