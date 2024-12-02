Michael Saylor Urges Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Go All-In on Bitcoin

Michael Saylor, the outspoken Bitcoin advocate and MicroStrategy (MSTR) chair, recently delivered a bold pitch to Microsoft’s (MSFT) board, claiming that embracing Bitcoin could skyrocket the company’s market value by nearly $5 trillion. In a fast-paced 44-slide presentation, Saylor argued that Microsoft should allocate $100 billion a year to purchase Bitcoin, using its cash flows, dividend payouts, stock buybacks, and debt to fuel the move. Saylor emphasized, “Microsoft can’t afford to miss the next technology wave, and Bitcoin is that wave,” making the case that Bitcoin could add $584 to Microsoft’s share price over the next decade.

Bitcoin’s Explosive Growth Fuels the Pitch

Saylor’s pitch isn’t without merit, especially given Bitcoin’s stunning performance this year. The cryptocurrency has surged 120% so far, with its price nearing $100,000—an increase of about 40% just in the past month. If Microsoft were to invest heavily in Bitcoin, Saylor believes it could add $4.9 trillion to the company’s value, which would push its market cap past $8 trillion, far exceeding its current $3.18 trillion. In his presentation, Saylor pointed out that MicroStrategy’s own Bitcoin holdings have skyrocketed in value, noting that its stock has surged by 465.5% in 2024 alongside the rising Bitcoin prices.

Bitcoin Renaissance Gains Momentum

Saylor also pointed out the increasing support for Bitcoin from both the public and political sectors, mentioning pro-crypto comments from U.S. President Donald Trump and the launch of new investment products by major Wall Street firms. He emphasized that Microsoft should shift focus from stock buybacks to Bitcoin investments, suggesting that buying Bitcoin annually at $100 billion makes more sense than purchasing its own stock or holding traditional bonds. Saylor concluded with a call for Microsoft to “do the right thing for the world and adopt Bitcoin,” positioning the cryptocurrency as the next big leap in technology.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is sitting at $95,704.19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.