MGP Ingredients downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Cowen

November 06, 2024 — 05:35 am EST

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow downgraded MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $50, down from $66. The firm believes the supply/demand imbalance for Brown Goods will persist for at least the next 12 months, while margins for Distilling Solutions “will reset significantly lower.” MGP’s pivot to Branded Spirits remains a “show-me” story, and given weak industry trends TD does not expect near-term valuation upside from the strategic shift, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

