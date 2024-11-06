MGP Ingredients downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow downgraded MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $50, down from $66. The firm believes the supply/demand imbalance for Brown Goods will persist for at least the next 12 months, while margins for Distilling Solutions “will reset significantly lower.” MGP’s pivot to Branded Spirits remains a “show-me” story, and given weak industry trends TD does not expect near-term valuation upside from the strategic shift, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
