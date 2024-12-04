News & Insights

MGE Energy Delays Coal Operations Shift to 2029

December 04, 2024 — 12:18 pm EST

MGE Energy ( (MGEE) ) has provided an update.

Wisconsin’s Columbia Energy Center co-owners, including Alliant Energy, Madison Gas and Electric, and Wisconsin Public Service Corp., plan to delay suspending coal operations until 2029 to explore converting a unit to natural gas. This move aims to enhance system reliability and support sustainability while addressing market changes and energy demands. The companies remain committed to carbon reduction and renewable energy, with a potential long-duration energy storage project underway, pending regulatory approval.

