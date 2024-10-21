M&G Plc upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded M&G Plc to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of 230 GBp, up from 220 GBp. The firm says the UK annuity writers “seem to be on an elevated but stable path” of high bulk volumes, resilient margins and robust capital levels.

