Mexedia S.p.A. Embraces High-Margin Messaging Focus

October 29, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

AIRTIME PARTECIPAZIONI S.P.A. (FR:ALMEX) has released an update.

Mexedia S.p.A. reports a strategic shift towards high-margin enterprise messaging, which contributed to an increase in gross profit margin to 8% for the first half of 2024, despite an overall revenue decline due to reduced voice business. The company is optimistic about a stronger performance in the second half of the year as it continues to streamline and integrate operations for long-term value creation.

