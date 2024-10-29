News & Insights

Stocks

Metro Mining Reshuffles Board to Drive Future Growth

October 29, 2024 — 09:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metro Mining Limited (AU:MMI) has released an update.

Metro Mining Limited announces the resignation of Fiona Murdoch as a Non-Executive Director, effective October 31, 2024, after her significant contributions since 2019. The company welcomes two new appointments, Paul Lucas and Jo-Anne Scarini, bringing extensive experience to the board as Metro continues its strategic transformation. These changes are expected to support Metro Mining’s growth in the bauxite industry, benefiting from Murdoch’s past leadership and the fresh perspectives of Lucas and Scarini.

For further insights into AU:MMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.