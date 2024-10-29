Metro Mining Reshuffles Board to Drive Future Growth

Metro Mining Limited (AU:MMI) has released an update.

Metro Mining Limited announces the resignation of Fiona Murdoch as a Non-Executive Director, effective October 31, 2024, after her significant contributions since 2019. The company welcomes two new appointments, Paul Lucas and Jo-Anne Scarini, bringing extensive experience to the board as Metro continues its strategic transformation. These changes are expected to support Metro Mining’s growth in the bauxite industry, benefiting from Murdoch’s past leadership and the fresh perspectives of Lucas and Scarini.

