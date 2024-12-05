Methode Electronics Reports Strong Fiscal Q2 2025 Results

Methode Electronics ( (MEI) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Methode Electronics presented to its investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global supplier renowned for its custom-engineered solutions, operating in the automotive, industrial, and interface segments. The company focuses on user interface, lighting, and power distribution applications, catering to diverse markets including transportation and consumer appliances.

In its fiscal 2025 second quarter earnings report, Methode Electronics reported solid net sales and a positive pre-tax income, despite a net loss due to tax expenses. The company also secured over $50 million in program awards and raised its adjusted pre-tax income guidance for fiscal 2025, while reaffirming its fiscal 2026 outlook.

Key financial highlights include net sales of $292.6 million, with electric and hybrid vehicle applications accounting for 20% of these sales. Despite a net loss of $1.6 million mainly due to a $3.2 million tax expense, adjusted net income reached $5.2 million. The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $26.7 million, reflecting a considerable improvement from the previous year. Notably, Methode Electronics managed to maintain full compliance with its debt covenants.

The management emphasizes a strategic shift towards balancing its product portfolio with a growing focus on power and lighting solutions. This transition is supported by multiple new program launches, particularly in the automotive and commercial vehicle markets, despite facing industry-specific headwinds.

Looking ahead, Methode Electronics remains focused on executing program launches and cost control measures while enhancing its executive team. The company expects a stronger financial performance in fiscal 2026, driven by successful program implementations and market recovery.

