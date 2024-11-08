Methes Energies appoints Arnold Asante to management team

Methes Energies (MEIL) announced that they have retained Mr. Arnold “Kojo” Asante to the Methes’ Management Team, servicing the responsibilities as the company’s International Business Commercial & Consumer Office to drive all African b2 biOil initiatives, beginning with the pursuit of multiple opportunities throughout the Economic Communities of Western African States and the Southern African Development Community as well as the securing registrations and certifications by the region’s certification entities, including GSA. Headquartered in Accra, Ghana, Mr. Asante will not only support and execute the initiatives of Methes, but has previously secured b2 product acceptance with the Port Authority and several mining entities. In addition to this, Arnold created a direct to consumer and direct to customer at-home and at-office oil changes and auto services branded as b2 biOil Lubes on Wheels.

