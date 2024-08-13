Methanex (MEOH) to Temporary Idle New Zealand Operations

Methanex Corporation MEOH stated that it has entered into short-term commercial arrangements to deliver its contractual natural gas into the New Zealand electricity market. As a result, it will temporarily idle its manufacturing operations in New Zealand until October 2024.



These commercial arrangements are likely to have a positive impact on Methanex's earnings in the third and fourth quarters of 2024, with after-tax profits expected to significantly exceed the margin lost on New Zealand methanol production offered to customers. The commercial arrangements are designed to give Methanex a base price for each unit of gas delivered, with additional incremental value shared by the parties based on electricity pricing over the period.



New Zealand's energy balances are currently severely stretched as a result of seasonally high demand, low hydro levels and a considerably lower gas supply in 2024 than in prior years. The company has been working closely with energy providers, other gas consumers and the New Zealand government to see how they might contribute to the solution.



These agreements will play a vital role in supporting the energy sector, and the company is making the necessary adjustments to its global supply chain to ensure that its customers continue to get methanol supply security. The company has natural gas contracts in New Zealand until 2029 and remains committed to working with all parties involved to improve the country's structural energy balances.



Shares of Methanex have lost 2.7% over the past year compared with a 9.9% decline of its industry.



Methanex, on its second-quarter call, said that it expects production for 2024 to be around 7 million tons. Quarterly production may vary due to gas availability in Chile and New Zealand, start-up of the G3 plant, turnarounds, unforeseen outages and unanticipated events.



For the third quarter, the company anticipates decreased earnings due to lower production from Chile and New Zealand, as well as G3 accumulating inventory. The company's posted pricing for July and August indicate an average realized price range of $350 to $360 per ton for these months.

