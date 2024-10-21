Meteoric Resources Boosts Caldeira Project’s Financial Outlook

Meteoric Resources NL (AU:MEI) has released an update.

Meteoric Resources has updated its Caldeira Scoping Study, revealing improved financial metrics due to the inclusion of high-grade Figueira resources. This update boosts the project’s economics, increasing NdPr production and reducing operating costs, with a 14% rise in pre-tax NPV to US$1,403M and a 6% increase in pre-tax IRR to 40.4%. The adjustments promise a robust 20-year mine plan, making it an attractive proposition for investors.

For further insights into AU:MEI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.