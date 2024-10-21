News & Insights

Meteoric Resources Boosts Caldeira Project’s Financial Outlook

October 21, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Meteoric Resources NL (AU:MEI) has released an update.

Meteoric Resources has updated its Caldeira Scoping Study, revealing improved financial metrics due to the inclusion of high-grade Figueira resources. This update boosts the project’s economics, increasing NdPr production and reducing operating costs, with a 14% rise in pre-tax NPV to US$1,403M and a 6% increase in pre-tax IRR to 40.4%. The adjustments promise a robust 20-year mine plan, making it an attractive proposition for investors.

