MetaVista3D Ventures into Automotive Safety Market

December 06, 2024 — 09:03 am EST

MetaVista3D, Inc. (TSE:DDD) has released an update.

MetaVista3D Inc. is entering the automotive safety industry with its innovative Super Multiview technology, which aims to replace traditional car mirrors with digital displays that enhance depth perception and eliminate blind spots. The company has garnered interest from several car manufacturers and is in discussions about implementing its technology in the automotive market.

