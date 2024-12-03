Metavisio’s Innovative Showcase at CES 2025

Metavisio SA (FR:ALTHO) has released an update.

Metavisio, known for its Thomson brand laptops, is set to showcase its latest innovations in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and 3D displays at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. As the only European laptop manufacturer at the event, Metavisio aims to solidify its position against global tech giants by integrating new technologies swiftly. This participation also opens doors for potential partnerships to fuel its growth and innovation.

