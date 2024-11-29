News & Insights

Metavisio to Join Macron’s Saudi Trip for Tech Talks

November 29, 2024 — 02:34 am EST

Metavisio SA (FR:ALTHO) has released an update.

French laptop company Metavisio is set to accompany President Emmanuel Macron on his state visit to Saudi Arabia, highlighting French technological innovation. The invitation from the Kingdom signals potential collaboration, as Metavisio considers establishing a production line for its Thomson computers in Saudi Arabia, aligning with its international expansion strategy.

