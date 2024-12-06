News & Insights

Metavisio Expands with Saudi Partnership

December 06, 2024 — 12:03 pm EST

Metavisio SA (FR:ALTHO) has released an update.

Metavisio SA, a French laptop company, has signed a strategic partnership with Saudi technology player D4DS to open a production line in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. This initiative aims to boost digital transformation and economic ties between France and Saudi Arabia, while expanding Metavisio’s presence in the Middle East market starting in 2025.

